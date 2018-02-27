PPSO “No Shave November” Campaign Donates to Plaquemines CARE Center to Raise Awareness for Men’s Health Issues

On Tuesday, February 6, 2018, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Offi ce (PPSO) Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. presented Julie Olsen, Executive Director of the Plaquemines Community C.A.R.E. Centers Foundation, with a monetary donation of $1,182 raised by the PPSO “No Shave November” Campaign. Participating members of the PPSO donated $20 each to raise awareness to men’s health issues which include depression and cancer by not shaving for the month of November. Along with raising awareness to men’s health issues, Sheriff Turlich wants to promote positive interaction between uniformed deputies and the public.

“This campaign will allow us to donate to a local non-profi t organization to bring awareness to an important issue in our society, especially with male police offi cers,” said Sheriff Turlich. “Th is is also another opportunity to have a dialogue with the residents in our community. I would imagine it must be strange seeing a uniformed deputy with a beard.”

