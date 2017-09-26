PPSO Chaplain Service distributes monetary donations to first responders affected by Hurricane Harvey

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. is proud to report that Pastor Jim Woodard of the newly formed Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Chaplain Service visited the Houston area and distributed approximately $7,900 in monetary donations and gift cards to first responders affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Woodard, who is also the pastor at CrossRoads Church in Belle Chasse, distributed cash and gift cards in the amount of $250 to 30 deputies with Brazoria County and Fort Bend County Sheriff Departments who sustained personal losses as a result of Hurricane Harvey. All donations were collected and handled through CrossRoads Church and provided to PPSO for distribution.

