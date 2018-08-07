PPSO Congratulates Recent POST Police Academy Graduates

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO) congratulates the recent Louisiana POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) Police Academy Graduates on obtaining their certifi cation as police officers.

On April 26, 2018, Deputy Justin Arendt and Deputy Steven Woodall graduated from the Regional Police Academy Class #56 hosted by the Slidell Police Department. Deputy Arendt and Deputy Woodall are currently assigned to District III in the Patrol Division which is located on the Eastbank of Plaquemines Parish.

