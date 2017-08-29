PPSO Employee of the Quarter Awards announced

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. announces that Deputy Kelly Johnson and Glenda Jenkins have been selected as Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO) Employees of the Quarter for April – June 2017. The program honors an employee in an enforcement position as well as an employee in an administrative role for outstanding performance during the quarter.

District II Patrol Deputy Kelly Johnson received the Deputy of the Quarter Award for his sustained performance which included proactive patrolling that led to 2 arrests for a Simple Burglary in progress as well as solving previous burglaries at the Delta Marina in Empire. Deputy Johnson was also instrumental in the apprehension of a wanted felon after initiating a vehicle pursuit through Empire and Nairn, which was conducted professionally and safely. The suspect bailed out on foot where he was apprehended in a wooded area without incident. Deputy Johnson is an 8-year veteran with Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office. Glenda Jenkins works within the Special Services Division and is the Program Director of S.A.L.T. (Seniors And Law-Enforcement Together).

