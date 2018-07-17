PPSO Graduates three from the National Command & Staff College Leadership Program

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. congratulates three members of the sheriff’s office for successfully completing the National Command & Staff College Leadership Program.

On June 15, 2018, Captain Mark Plumer, Lieutenant Javon Ancar and Lieutenant Jimmy Bartholomew graduated from the 6-week program that was hosted by the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. The program focused on topics such as Leadership Principles, Strategies & Tactics, Futures Skills and Problem Solving for Today.

