PPSO hosts training class for law enforcement officers

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) hosted the training course, “Preventing the Escape: The Tactical Movement of the Prisoner” presented in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC) based in Nashville, Tennessee and the Central Christian College of Kansas in McPherson, Kansas.

The class was held at the Belle Chasse Library on March 21, 22 and 23 with 150 law enforcement officers from across the state representing federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in attendance. This vital training course was instructed by Jim Reeves, a retired Major from the Kansas Department of Corrections after serving 26 years primarily as the Transporation Director.

