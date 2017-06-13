PPSO Launches S.A.L.T. Program

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. is honored to announce the launch of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) S.A.L.T. (Seniors And Law-Enforcement Together) Program. On May 31, 2017, under the guidance of Program Director Glenda Jenkins, the S.A.L.T. Program launched during a luncheon at the Belle Chasse Auditorium. In attendance were approximately 200 seniors from throughout Plaquemines Parish along with Sheriff Turlich, District Attorney Charles Ballay, Parish President Amos Cormier, Judge Michael Clement, Fire Chief Roy Robicheaux and the Plaquemines Parish Director of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Patrick Harvey.

The S.A.L.T. Program focuses on communication and education between the seniors of our community and the sheriff’s office addressing issues such as – Legal issues, Health issues, Financial issues, Power of Attorney, Elder Abuse, Fraud Prevention and many more. S.A.L.T. is a voice to advocate for action to ensure that seniors live in a healthy, safe, enjoyable and vibrant community.

