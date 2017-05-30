PPSO participates in Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. was honored to bring back the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office’s (PPSO) partnership with the “Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.”

On May 12, Sheriff Turlich along with members of the PPSO, Plaquemines Parish District Attorney’s Office and Plaquemines Parish Government had the opportunity to be a part of the “Guardians of the Flame” in the torch run to bring awareness to the wonderful cause.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/