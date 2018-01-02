PPSO Participates in Partnership with Chevron Oronite to Celebrate the Plaquemines Parish Council on Aging Christmas Luncheon

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO) were honored to assist Chevron Oronite with the Plaquemines Parish Council on Aging Annual Christmas Luncheon.

On December 13, Chevron Oronite in Belle Chasse hosted approximately 100 seniors from throughout Plaquemines Parish for their annual Christmas luncheon held at the Belle Chasse Auditorium. PPSO worked in coordination with Chevron Oronite, Cypress Cove Marina, Madere Towing and the Plaquemines Parish Council on Aging to provide a full-service meal, Christmas gifts and raffle prizes complete with musical entertainment and dancing.

