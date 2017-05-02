PPSO Public Information Officer’s movie premieres in Hollywood

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Chaun Domingue’s movie A Night Without Armor premiered April 22 at the Arena Cinelounge on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. “It was an incredibly overwhelming feeling of accomplishment to see my imagination come to life on the big screen surrounded by all the men and women that made it all possible. For that, I’m forever grateful and truly a lucky man,” said Domingue, who wrote and produced the film. At top, left: Domingue, second from left, is pictured with actor Jacob Fishel, left, director Steven Alexander and actress Pepper Binkley. At top, right: Domingue is interviewed on the red carpet. Bottom, left photo: Domingue is joined by PPSO colleagues. Pictured from left are Mark Sauer, Lauren Roussell Babin, Domingue, and executive producers Victoria and Adam Barrois.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/