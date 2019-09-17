PPSO Quarterly Award Recipients from April - June 2019

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. is proud to announce the recipients of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Employees of the Quarter from April - June 2019. The program awards an employee in an enforcement position as well as an administrative role and correctional employee at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center (PPDC).

Deputy Beau Serigne was chosen for his sustained performance since joining PPSO in March of 2018. After encountering a homeless person, Deputy Serigne was instrumental with finding placement for the individual at a New Orleans homeless shelter. Deputy Serigne is currently assigned to the District 3 Patrol Division.

Tiffany Scallan was selected for her high performance executing her administrative duties with the Criminal Records Division while assisting the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center (PPDC). Scallan also often works on weekends and holidays ensuring that all deadlines for probable cause statements are supplied to the 25th Judicial District Court in accordance with state law. Scallan has been serving with PPSO since 2013.

