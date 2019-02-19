PPSO Reserve Division contributes thousands of hours in 2018

Over the course of 2018, 26 deputies assigned to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Reserve Division logged over 7400 hours assisting with major events throughout the parish. Working on a voluntary basis, the Reserve Division saved the PPSO budget approximately $222,021 by providing manpower and security to large parish events such as the Seafood and Orange Festivals, Crawfish Cookoff at Fort Jackson, Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) School Parade/5K Run and high school football games.

Under the guidance of Major Guy Laigast, Commander of the Training Division, the Reserve Division is led by Reserve Major Billy Wichers. All 26 POST Certified Reserve Deputies are required to successfully complete all training and qualifications mandated by PPSO and the State of Louisiana in order to maintain peace officer status. With most reserve deputies holding full time occupations outside of PPSO, these dedicated public servants averaged over 616 hours per month serving the community on patrol, assisting with special events and attend training while on their personal time.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/