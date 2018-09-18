PPSO Young Marines conduct Plaquemines Parish Community Clean-up Event

On Saturday, August 25, 2018, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Young Marines conducted a car wash fundraiser and a community cleanup event. They split into three groups where each group had a specific mission. One group conducted a car wash at the local Advanced Auto Parts store in Belle Chasse and the other two groups conducted a community cleanup throughout parts of the Parish.

Cleanup crew #1 conducted their efforts in the Belle Chasse area, such as the Medal of Honor Park, Plaquemines Parish Pavilion, areas around the Plaquemines Government Complex, Cypress Park and the Belle Chasse YMCA. While Cleanup crew #2 focused in the Buras and Port Sulphur areas, such as Buras YMCA, Buras Playground, Port Sulphur YMCA, Port Sulphur Playground and Diamond Park.

