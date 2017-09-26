PPSO Young Marines Program holds Car Wash Fundraiser

On Saturday, September 9, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Young Marines Program conducted a car wash fundraiser at Advanced Auto in Belle Chasse.

The car wash was a great success. Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. is proud to announce the Young Marines raised close to $500, which will be used for field trips, special summer schools, National Encampments and uniform items. “I would first like to say, thank you, to the public who supported the Young Marines car wash fundraiser.” said Ms.

Tricia Favre. “My son has been in the program for approximately a year now and I recently join the program as an Adult Leader. It is amazing how this program molded these kids, who didn’t know each other, into a working unit. I recommend everyone to get involved with the Young Marines Program. It has been very beneficial for both me and my son, Nathan.”

