PPSO Young Marines Recruit Class “Charlie” Commences

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. is proud to announce the commencement of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Young Marines Recruit Class “Charlie.” After the parent orientation on March 9, the first recruit class took place on Saturday, March 11, at the YMCA in Belle Chasse and will continue every Saturday for 11 weeks.

Under the guidance of PPSO Young Marines Unit Commander Norman Phillips in association with the United States Marine Corps, “Charlie” Class will train focusing on the core values of “Teamwork, Discipline, Leadership and Community Service.” Recruit Class “Charlie” consists of 19 students from Plaquemines Parish ranging from the ages of eight to 16.

