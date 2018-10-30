The Preceptor Alpha Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority held its September Social event at the Red Palace Chinese Restaurant in Gretna, Louisiana on Saturday, September 15. Members in attendance, are pictured, from left: Anita Sutherland, Carol Schaubhut, Kay Cantrell, Mabel Thibodeaux and Cathy Robb.

