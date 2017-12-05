Presenting an Icon

Belle Chasse artist Nora Danos presents a painting of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Port Sulphur to Father Gerard Stapleton Nov. 26. Danos, who has painted many “Plaquemines Parish icons,” said she donated the pastel painting because she enjoyed painting the church and wanted parishioners to have it. Danos’ work can be seen around the parish in buildings like the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Belle Chasse YMCA and on Facebook at facebook.com/nora.danos.

