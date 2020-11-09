Presidential Voter Fraud in Louisiana?

With the presidential election going right down to the wire, widespread voter fraud is being alleged by both the Republicans and the Democrats. We may see final election results delayed for a week or more. Two Thousand Bush v Gore redux?

With electronic voting machines that possibly can be hacked and millions of mail-in ballots with varying return dates depending on what state you live in, there certainly are opportunities for voter fraud in states across the nation. But as Gomer Pyle used to say, surprise, surprise, surprise. There have been no reported cases of voter irregularities here in the Bayou State. But as older voters well know, this was not always the case.

In years past, rarely did an election take place down in the deepest of the deep southern states without allegations of some type of voter fraud. To this day, former Lt. Governor and gubernatorial candidate Jimmy Fitzmorris still sulks that his 1979 defeat in the governor’s race was caused by voter fraud. Republican Woody Jenkins still claims that his 1996 bid to defeat Senator Mary Landrieu was caused by a massive vote buying effort, particularly in New Orleans.

