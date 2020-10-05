Quarterly Food Distribution: Deadline Set for October 2020 Commodity Food Distribution

Deadline for accepting applications for participation in the October 2020 Food Distribution Program is October 12, 2020. Plaquemines Parish residents who have not yet applied for or completed an Application/Declaration Form of Eligibility can do so now or before the above mentioned date. All applications received after the deadline will not be processed for the upcoming October 2020 distribution. Commodity applications are available at ALL Parish Council offices, Council on Aging and the Community Action Agency office.

