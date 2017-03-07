The Real Dogs in the House

By Brooks O’Connor

When folks gathered in living rooms across the country to watch Super Bowl LI, the debate probably centered on whether to root for big name players like Brady or Ryan. Yet everyone in the room would have probably agreed on cheering for another group of professionals if only their role in the big game was known. Highly trained dogs that answer to “Ting” and”Gamma” are part of an elite squadron that make their score before the big events. Together with their human handlers, the dogs are certified by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobaco and Firearms (ATF) as members of Explosive Detection Canine Teams.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/