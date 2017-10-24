Republican Women of Louisiana and New Orleans Iron Works make monetary donation to the PPSO Chaplain Services

On Thursday, September 14, the Republican Women of Louisiana (RWL) and New Orleans Iron Works (NOIW) made a generous donation to Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. and dedicated it to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO) Chaplain Services.

Donna Bruskotter and Denise Buford presented their checks to Sheriff Turlich. “We are honored to donate to services that will aid the sheriff ’s office in traumatic situations,” said Bruskotter, President of RWL. Buford, owner of New Orleans Iron Works, added, “We fully support the chaplain services; not only will they be beneficial to the police officers, but to the victims and families of unfortunate incidents.”

