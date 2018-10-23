Riviere receives prestigious NASA award

Marsha Chism Riviere is a Graduate from Port Sulphur High School. While going to school, she was a part time worker at the Port Sulphur Post Office and the La. State Drivers License Office. She was and is a hard worker. Riviere is now employed at Syncom Space Services at the Michoud Assembly Facility. On August 22 , 2018 at the Honor Awards Celebration at NASA/ Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, she received the NASA Silver Achievement Medal and Award. This prestigious NASA Medal was awarded to her for a stellar achievement that supports one or more of NASA’s Core Values.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/