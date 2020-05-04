Rotary of BC delivers lunch to Plaquemines Pharmacy

Kim Turlich Vaughan recently stopped by Plaquemines Pharmacy to deliver lunch from Adams Catfish provided by the Belle Chasse Rotary to all the employees who are working on the front lines. The Rotary Club hasn’t been able to meet at Adams for their weekly meeting but has instead been delivering lunches to health care workers in our parish.

