Rotary of Belle Chasse News

Join the Rotary of Belle Chasse at Adam’s Catfish on Monday’s for at Noon and be inspired by the work of Julie Olsen, Executive Director of the Plaquemines C.A.R.E. Center. Plaquemines resource for a health community! Pictured are Representative and Rotarian Chris Leopold, Julie Olsen, and President of Belle Chasse Rotary, Heidi Lee. Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary or possibly becoming a member, feel free to contact club President Heidi Lee at 504.451.1454 or any Rotary member.

