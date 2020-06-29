Rotary of Belle Chasse sends packages to sailors at sea

Members of the Rotary Club of Belle Chasse recently spent a day packaging and mailing goodie boxes to sailors in the U.S Navy. Over 80 care packages are on their way to a ship that has been at sea for almost six months. Pictured, from left: Denise Buford, Dot Lundin and Sally Blondiau. Many thanks to the Rotarians who donated and to Bill Bubrig for shipping them.

