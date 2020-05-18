Rotary Club of BC members deliver meals to Riverbend

In coordination with The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse, Jeff White, Michelle White, Tray Ansardi, and Manoj Patel delivered sandwiches to the workers at Riverbend Nursing Home as a way to show the community’s appreciation for all of their hard work towards keeping our loved ones safe and healthy during the pandemic.

