Rotary Club of Belle Chasse installs new officers

The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse celebrated their Installation of Officers with a banquet at Stonebridge Country Club on June 23. Incoming President Tray Ansardi was sworn and outgoing President Josh Byram awarded members for their continued service to the community.

The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse meets every Tuesday at noon at Adams Catfish House in Belle Chasse.

