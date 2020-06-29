Home
  • Rotary Club of Belle Chasse installs new officers
    Judge Michael Kirby swearing in 2020-2021 Club President Tray Ansardi
  • Rotary Club of Belle Chasse installs new officers
    Pictured, from left: Rotarian of the Year Award Recipient Manoj Patel, and 2019-2020 Rotary Club President Josh Byram
  • Rotary Club of Belle Chasse installs new officers
    2019-2020 Rotary Club President Josh Byram
  • Rotary Club of Belle Chasse installs new officers
    2020-2021 Officers and Directors: Josh Byram, Anthony Buras, Kim Turlich-Vaughan, Sally Blondiau, Dr. Stuart Guey, Dot Lundin, Troy LeGlue, Mary Cheramie and Denise Buford.
  • Rotary Club of Belle Chasse installs new officers
    Service Above Self Award recipients - Danica Ansardi and Bill Bubrig
  • Rotary Club of Belle Chasse installs new officers
    Current and Past Rotary Club Presidents - Bill Bubrig, Josh Byram, Anthony Sciacca, Dr Stuart Guey, Chris Leopold, Tray Ansardi, Kim Turlich-Vaughan, Corey Arbourgh, Keith Hinkley and Danica Ansardi.
  • Rotary Club of Belle Chasse installs new officers
    Service Above Self Award recipients - Sally Blondiau, Dot Lundin and Denise Buford
  • Rotary Club of Belle Chasse installs new officers
    Service Above Self Award recipients - Sheriff Jerry Turlich, Debbie Mertz, Chris Leopold and Anthony Sciacca
  • Rotary Club of Belle Chasse installs new officers
    Service Above Self Award recipients - Tray Ansardi, Troy LeGlue, Josh Byram, Kim Turlich Vaughan and Corey Arbourgh

Rotary Club of Belle Chasse installs new officers

Mon, 2020/06/29 - 5:00am News Staff

The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse celebrated their Installation of Officers with a banquet at Stonebridge Country Club on June 23. Incoming President Tray Ansardi was sworn and outgoing President Josh Byram awarded members for their continued service to the community.

The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse meets every Tuesday at noon at Adams Catfish House in Belle Chasse. 

 

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526