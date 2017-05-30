Rotary Club of Belle Chasse News

The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse was honored with guest speaker Caroline Entwisle from Catholic Charities. Caroline spoke to the club on Catholic Charities’ developments with Westbank organizations, including the Hope Haven Center adult day care program in Marrero and facility improvements at Belle Chasse’s own Padua House. Pictured along with Caroline are Rotarians Tray Ansardi and Anthony Sciacca.

