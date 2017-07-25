Rotary Club of Belle Chasse plants a difference

A new Rotary year begins every July 1 and Rotary International’s President, Ian Riseley, has a mission! One of Riseley’s passions is that while Rotary should be fun, Rotary must make a difference in the world. He is a passionate environmentalist, and sees environmental degradation as a threat to all. In that regard, he has asked that each Rotary club (35,000) plant a tree for each Rotary member (1,200,000). The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse has taken on the challenge and planted a tree for each of its 26 members.

