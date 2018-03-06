Science Class Engineering Challenge at BC Academy

Seventh grade students in Dr. Welsh and Mrs. Jones’ science class worked on an engineering challenge where they had to build the tallest possible tower out of paper. Some students were given a single sheet of white printer paper to work with while others had a piece of cardstock and four pieces of white printer paper.

