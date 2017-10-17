Scottville High Reunion

Alumni and former educators from Plaquemines’ historic Scottville High School held a reunion Sept. 30 at the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office shooting range on Highway 23. Pictured from left are Scottville Reunion Committee members Ronald Morris, Douglas Hall, Doris Ricard, Beverly A. Hill, Melvina Sias, Shelia Eugene, Anthony Gabriell, Adrel Boyd, Councilwoman Audrey Trufant-Salvant and Ursula Broussard. Not pictured is Plaquemines Parish School Board member Carlton Lafrance. Scottville was one of Plaquemines’ three original African American schools along with Sunrise and Phoenix. The former Scottville building is now part of Belle Chasse Middle School.

