Seafood Festival Makes Monetary Donation to PPSO

On Monday, October 15, 2018, the Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival made a monetary donation in support of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO). Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. used the generous donation to purchase a TASER Conducted Electrical Weapon. Dondra Kientz, President of the Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival, along with members of the Seafood Festival presented the donation to Sheriff Turlich at the PPSO Administrative Building in Belle Chasse. “The Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival would like to thank Sheriff Jerry Turlich and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office for their support each year for the festival,” said Kientz. “The Seafood Festival is celebrating its 14th year, and the Sheriff’s Office has always been a tremendous supporter. We are pleased to provide funding for a taser on behalf of the festival.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/