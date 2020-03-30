Sen. Connick speaks at RWL meeting

At the Republican Women of Louisiana (RWL) early March meeting, Louisiana State Senator, Patrick Connick for the 8th District was the guest speaker pictured above with RWL President Tammy Mercier.

Senator Connick previously served as Louisiana State Representative for the 84th Congressional District from 2008 to 2020 and who also has a March birthday, joined the rest of those in attendance at Stonebridge Country Club in singing Happy Birthday to RWL Charter member Irene Burrus.

