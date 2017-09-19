Shell Pipeline Company makes monetary donation to PPSO

On Wednesday, August 30, Shell Pipeline Company made a generous donation to Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO). Bryan Bergeron, Right-Of- Way Technician with Shell Pipeline, presented the check to Sheriff Turlich stating,

“We are extremely happy to contribute to the brave men and women who protect the citizens of Plaquemines Parish.” During the presentation, Sheriff Turlich expressed his gratitude to Shell Pipeline.

“We’re grateful to have a good relationship with a company like Shell.

We truly appreciate their support and contribution,” said Sheriff Turlich. Shell Pipeline Company currently own and operate 7 tank farms across the United States, and transport more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil and refined products annually through 3800 pipeline miles across the Gulf of Mexico and five states including Louisiana. Shell Pipeline Company is focused on reliability, pipeline integrity and service to our customers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/