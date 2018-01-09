Small Chapter Has Big Heart for the Holidays

The Belle Chasse chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International may be small, but its members showed the size of their hearts by donating their time and talents with service projects in the community.

Beta Sigma Phi is a non-academic sorority with 200,000 members in chapters around the world. Th e Lambda Th eta Chapter of Belle Chasse, along with members of the Beta Sigma Phi Westbank Chapters, donated nonperishable food items to the First Baptist Church of Belle Chasse to help fill their food pantry for the holidays. In addition, the Lambda Th eta Chapter participated in service projects with Samaritan’s Purse, Kiwanis Club of Algiers and Angels’ Place.

