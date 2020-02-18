South Plaq. YMCA forms Leaders Club

The South Plaquemines YMCA has formed a Leaders Club (teens in seventh through 12th grade) in collaboration with South Plaquemines High School. Leaders Club is designed to provide knowledge, training and experiences so that teens become strong leaders in their community and foster a spirit of service to others. Leaders gain confidence, maturity and exposure for career and college readiness through club participation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/