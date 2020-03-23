South Plaquemines Elementary Raises Money for Pennies for Patients

Pennies for Patients is an organization that helps to spread awareness about cancer and raise money to help find a cure. Each year, the students, faculty, and staff of South Plaquemines Elementary School take on an active role in ensuring that we raise money to sustain cancer research. This year Ms. Jackson and the Student Council members set an ambitious goal of raising $1,500 over the course of a two-week span. Donors has the flexibility to donate online or utilize the traditional method of sending pennies to school. South Plaquemines Elementary School students surpassed their goal by raising over $1,600. We are proud of our students and our community. Certainly, we appreciate the efforts of all, and we look forward to helping to raise additional funds next year. Of course we cannot just raise money without the students having fun. Students were able to purchase a strip of tape to tape their choice of three teachers to the wall. The volunteers were resident-teacher Ms. Hayley Kennair (second grade-, pictured on the left), Mrs. Kellie Dykes (PreK, pictured in the middle), and Ms. Jessica Pons (sixth grade, pictured on the end next to Dr. Barrett). You can see for yourselves that the picture is worth a thousand words, and the students had a blast.

