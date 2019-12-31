South Plaquemines Elementary recognized as Winner of the Citrus Display for two consecutive years

At South Plaquemines Elementary School, they look forward to the Orange Festival Citrus Showcase Display each year. Creating a display worthy of the title Citrus Showcase Citrus Display is a point of pride for the school that won the award in 2018 and 2019.

The team of ladies behind the yearly creative display is Rita Frelich (Art Paraprofessional), Randi Buck (Computer Paraprofessional), Nita Ragas (Physical Education Paraprofessional) and Denise Friedman (Computer Lab Teacher). Mrs. Rita is the artist behind the displays. She hand paints every display board, and no two are ever alike. Miss Buck is meticulous about everything that she does, and in addition to being tech savvy and her ability to create anything from scratch, she is quite detailed oriented. Mrs. Ragas knows the deadlines and sets a healthy pace for the team. She has a knack for getting the team together and making sure that no stone is left unturned. Mrs. Friedman is a master dessert maker; therefore she is the one who puts the flavor in all of the displays.

