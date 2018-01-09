Home

South Plaquemines Elementary School November Students of the Month

Tue, 2018/01/09 - 5:00am News Staff

Pictured in the front row, from left: Harper Hayden, Haleigh Hayden and August Johnson. Middle: Kimore Barthelemy, Daniel Mareno, Riley Pollard, Braxton Edgerson and Amora Duplessis. Back: Mrs. Cooper, Jaylnn Recasner, John Phillippe, Jose Lemaire, Josh Barthelemy and Ms. Barrett.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526