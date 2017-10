Pictured in the front row, from left: Raniyah Recasner, Miguel Jimenez-Frias, Arianna Bo, Kynsli Tyler, Keyia Davis, KaMaree Jones, Cailey Ancar and Teryl Turner. Back: Mrs. Matalamaki, Anh Lam, Addison Boudreaux, Jade Mitchell, Lexie McRae and Mrs. Cooper.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/