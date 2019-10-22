SPES Junior Beta Induction

South Plaquemines Elementary School hosted its Junior Beta Induction ceremony on Monday, September 30th. The sponsors, Mrs. Rita Frelich, Miss. Randi Buck, and Ms. Jamie Tayamen chose the theme, “HARVEST” to reflect the new batch of Junior Beta Members. HARVEST is an acronym that represents the qualities exhibited by budding Junior Beta members. Those qualities include: Honesty, Achievement, Responsibility, Vision, Enthusiasm, Sincerity, and Tolerance. The entire service was student-led by the newly elected officers and members. The new Junior Beta members show much promise, and we are excited to see how they flourish in their community.

