On Oct. 18, Jully Landry, the Regional Manager of La Capitol Federal Credit Union, visited South Plaquemines Elementary and taught Kindergarteners about financial literacy through the book Dollar Sense. Students learned the meaning of the phrase,”Money doesn’t grow on trees.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/