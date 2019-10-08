SPES Math, Science, and Technology Night

SPES recently hosted its Math, Science, and Technology Night. Students and parents engaged in a variety of hands on activities designed to engage students while teaching them about real-life applications. The activities included lemon-delight- students powered an LED with lemons. A second station called for students to create home-made ice-cream. Solar ovens were constructed on the spot as well. Students harnessed solar energy to create simple solar-powered cookers and batches of delicious s’mores without a fire. In addition, students engineered 2D and 3D structures using jellybeans and toothpicks. Variety pizzas were created as well.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/