SPES October Student of the Month

Congratulations to South Plaquemines Elementary School Student of the Month recipients for October. Pictured in the front row, from left: Ciena Williams, Raymontae Jackson, Jaden Pham, Jeffery Espadron, Richard Williamson and Ronald Encalade. Back row: Principal Stacey-Ann Barrett, Kiley Tayamen, Dallas Washington, Ja’Lyn Lightell, Ty’Riel Turner, Assistant Principal and Mrs. Cooper.

