State Climatologist Speaking on History of Gulf Coast Storms at August 6 Historical Association Meeting

Dr. Barry Keim, Louisiana State Climatologist and LSU Professor of Geography and Anthropology will be the guest speaker at the August 6 Plaquemines Parish Historical Association meeting. He will be discussing the History of Gulf Coast Storms.

Dr. Keim’s is considered one of the foremost experts on hurricanes and disruptive weather. His research focuses on climatic extremes, with particular focus on heavy rainfall, hurricanes, storm surge, and the interpretation of climate data. He has published 77 referenced publications,two books (including “Hurricanes of the Gulf of Mexico”), as well as numerous other technical reports.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/