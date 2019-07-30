Stolthaven Terminals awards scholarships to two Phoenix High School graduates

On July 23, Stolthaven Terminals in Braithwaite awarded two recent Phoenix High School graduates, each a $1,000 academic scholarship. Congratulations to Cylon Harvey and Kayla Benton on a job well done. Harvey plans on attending Southeastern University to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science. Benton plans on attending Delgado Community College to pursue her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse.

