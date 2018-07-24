It’s a new year and the Plaquemines Parish Mets 10U All Star little league baseball team has certainly made the best of their season. The Mets baseball team are currently made up of the following 10 year old boys: Savion Barthelemy, Dylan Camren, Jaiden King, Deanel McGee, Jr., Rashaad Nance, Roderick Parker, Jr.,

Daejawn Smith, Aidan Sylve, Michael “Mikey” Thonn, Jr., Collin Vong, Thaddeus Wallace, and Trevontae’ Williams. “Striving for greatness” has definitely been a reoccurring theme throughout the season, and what a season it has been! The Mets’ have only built upon their previous year’s accomplishments with continued passion, determination, and teamwork. The 2018 Mets’ season boasted a 1st place result in the USSSA Louisiana State All Star Tournament in Denham Springs, June 9-10. Riding high from this great win, the team was ready for anything that would be thrown their way in the form of competition.

