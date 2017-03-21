Students recognized at March 13 School Board Meeting

Mallie Creppel of Boothville- Venice Elementary, pictured with Plaquemines Parish Fair & Orange Festival president Kim Turlich- Vaughan, was recognized by the Plaquemines Parish School Board March 13 at Belle Chasse High School for finishing 3rd Place in the Grades 6-8 category in the 2016 Louisiana Fairs and Festival Association Essay Contest.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/