Summer Hoops: 6 years and still strong

Under the leadership of Judge Michael D. Clement, the Department of Youth and Family Services (DYFS) and the 25th Judicial District Court concluded its sixth successful year of Summer Hoops in June.

Through partnerships with community stakeholders such as Plaquemines Parish School Board (PPSB) and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO), Summer Hoops provided pro-social, weeknight activity in the form of open-play basketball throughout Plaquemines Parish. Judge Clement’s initial vision of bringing youth together through pro-social activities developed into a parish- wide summer event that over 150 boys participate in and look forward to each year.

Initially, the young men played basketball once per week at the PPSB gym closest to their home. Now, with the help of PPSO and the use of the DYFS van donated by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, players are transported throughout the parish and participate in Hoops up to three nights per week, giving them an opportunity to develop relationships with other youth throughout the parish.

