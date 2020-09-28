Superhero Day at South Plaq. Elementary

South Plaquemines Elementary School hosted a spirit week on Sept. 8-11. While all of the days were a success, the favorite was dress like a superhero. The faculty and students came decked out in first responder uniforms (the most popular attire) to show their appreciation for so many who risked and continue to risk their lives to save others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Barrett said that the spirit week was held to give the students a sense of normalcy in the midst of constant upheaval and chaos. She thanks the parents/guardians for always being supportive of the activities hosted by the school.

